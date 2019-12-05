NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Deputy minister resigns over CV claims

TAGS: Politics

Antonis Diamataris, the deputy foreign minister for Greeks abroad, resigned on Thursday, a few days after it was revealed he had falsely claimed in his CV to have earned a masters degree in business administration from Columbia University.

“In the past few days, I have received personal attacks which are disorienting and aim to undermine the government and the prime minister, which I love and respect, as well as to undermine my work. For this reason, I submitted to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with great pain, my resignation,” he said in a statement.

After the story on his CV was revealed in the press, Diamataris had said he had enrolled in Columbia’s MBA program but never graduated due to “financial reasons.” 

