Ankara determined to proceed with contentious maritime border deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted on Thursday that Ankara would proceed with the implementation of a controversial deal signed with the UN-backed government in Libya delineating the maritime borders between the two countries, despite objections from Greece and Cyprus.

“Turkey knows the Law of the Sea very well and where this stems from. And as long as the Libyan government is in power, we will proceed with this plan,” Erdogan told reporters in London, where he attended the NATO summit.

“Parties that have no rights in the area are annoyed,” he said in translated comments.