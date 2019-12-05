The Labor Ministry will bring a bill to Parliament by the end of the year that will introduce the birth benefit for every baby born, adjust the residence permit criteria for non-European Union citizens who also qualify for child and housing benefits, and exempt the benefit for low-income households in mountainous and disadvantaged areas from taxes while also protecting it from confiscation.

The birth benefit will amount to 2,000 euros per baby, with 1,500 euros paid out immediately after the child is born, and the remainder within the first six months.

This is the government’s first legislative intervention in the welfare sector, with Deputy Minister for Social Affairs Domna Michailidou making it clear that no benefits will be cut and that the child benefit will start applying to every child born as of January 1, 2020.

The bill, which will soon be put up for public consultation, will toughen up the criteria for eligibility for the new benefit, as well as those for child and housing benefits for third-country citizens, as the rules will require them to have been a permanent residence of Greece for the last 10 years. The child benefit will also be granted to the parents of children attending obligatory education in Greece.

