Christmas at St Paul's | Athens | December 8-25

St Paul’s Anglican Church has released its program of services and social events for the Christmas period, which get under way at 10.15 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, with a Christingle celebration and Eucharist. Members of the congregation are asked to bring along a toy for donation to Hestia Hellas. At 6 p.m. on the same day, there will be a Christmas Carol Sing-Along, which will have an entry charge and a retiring collection. Come early to ensure you get a seat. On Sunday, December 22, there will be a Choral Evensong, starting at 6.30 p.m., which will be followed at 8.30 p.m. with a Sing-Along Messiah. At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve there will be Lessons and Carols, and later on the same night the Midnight Mass of the Nativity, starting at 11.30 p.m. The Christmas Morning Liturgy will be held 10.15 a.m. along with a carol service.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906