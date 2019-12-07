The findings of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), according to which four in 10 enterprises suffer from a significant shortage of well-trained staff, simply serve to confirm what many entrepreneurs have already experienced.

The truth is that there are quality jobs in the Greek market that remain unfilled because trained professionals have left the country as part of a brain drain that started at the onset of the financial crisis. In order to reverse this trend, the private sector must become more attractive to potential employees, offering them higher salaries and better working conditions.

That is the first thing that must change. But that is not all. The public sector must also send out the message that the country is changing, and that those with good CVs will find a position in the private sector that befits their skills and experience.