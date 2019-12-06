ATHEX: Bourse sheds over 3 percent during week

The Greek stock market remained in the doldrums at the end of a week of losses for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue. While some say this is due to the liquidity absorbed by treasury bill and corporate bond issues, others suggest this could serve as a springboard for the end-of-year window dressing expected over the remainder of the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 873.21 points, shedding 0.61 percent from Thursday’s 878.57 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 3.15 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.63 percent to 2,195.10 points, while the small-cap index edged up 0.01 percent.

The banks index lost 1.04 percent, as Eurobank sank 1.80 percent, Alpha shrank 1.20 percent and National eased 0.41 percent, while Piraeus improved 0.34 percent. Ellaktor fell 4.50 percent, Sarantis gave up 2.58 percent and Jumbo dropped 2.23 percent.

In total 33 stocks recorded gains, 63 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s 46.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.69 percent to 65.55 points.