Erdogan says maritime border MoU with Libya sent to UN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that a controversial memorandum of understanding signed with Libya on boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea has been sent to the United Nations, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at an AK Party meeting in Istanbul, he also reiterated his warning that Turkey will use “its rights under international law, maritime law till the end” on the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the agency.

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament ratified the document. Ahead of the vote, Turkey’s vice-president Fuat Oktay spoke of a “historic agreement” that would “bring peace” to the Eastern Mediterranean and solidarity between Turkey and Libya.



Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt have all slammed the agreement, with Athens arguing it is legally void and expelling Libya’s ambassador after he failed to hand over the document.

The MoU was signed at a meeting in Istanbul on November 27 between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the Tripoli-based government which Ankara is backing against a rival military force based in eastern Libya.