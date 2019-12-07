Drunk driver handed suspended sentence, license revoked for six months

A 50-year-old man from Volos, central Greece, was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence, fined 1,200 euros and had his driving license suspended for six months after an alcohol-test revealed that he was more than 10 times over the limit, reports said on the weekend.

Traffic Police officers stopped the 50-year-old in Nea Ionia, near Volos, and conducted a test which revealed 2.75 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.

In his testimony before a prosecutor, the 50-year-old reportedly admitted to having drunk three bottles of wine, saying that he had been upset, before taking out his mother’s pickup truck, in which he was stopped.

According to sources, the 50-year-old has been stopped driving over the alcohol limit another five times in the recent past.



The magistrate that served him his sentence reportedly told him, “Drink as much as you like, but don’t drive.”