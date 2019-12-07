Moderate tremors hit Crete, no damages reported

Crete on Saturday was hit by a third earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The tremor struck at 5 p.m. and the epicenter was recorded 28 kilometers southwest of the town of Sfakia, off southern Crete, at a depth of 10 kilometers.



The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) gave a reading of 4.5 for the same event. No damages were imemdiately reported.



Earlier in the day, two more quakes measuring 4 and 3.5 on the Richter scale shook the island, one recorded 27 kilometers and the second 26 kilometers northwest of the small island of Gavdos. Both struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.