Thessaloniki bus drivers plan protest on Monday

Bus drivers in the northern port city of Thessaloniki are planning a rally at the OASTH transport organization’s downtown headquarters at 11 a.m. on Monday.



The OASTH drivers’ union is opposed to plans to concede certain services to the private company that runs Intercity Buses (KTEL), but is also pushing for more vehicles and staff to improve services.



It claims that rush-hour services can become extremely cramped, particularly in the city center which has no other mode of public transportation, alleging that they have had passengers faint from the crush.