Delays in the tender for the maintenance of Greece’s railway system have put off until at least 2021 plans for a high-speed service between the capital and the northern port of Thessaloniki that would trim the trip to just 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The system would include so-called flying banana trains whose task it is to inspect the tracks at regular intervals, ensuring the safety of trains traveling at high speeds. Right now, there are stretches of the Greek rail network where trains cannot exceed 6 kilometers per hour.

There have also been delays in the installation of the new train control and traffic management systems, which are considered essential to preventing accidents.