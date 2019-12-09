Car belonging to head of prison psychiatric clinic targeted in arson attack

Police on Monday were seeking the perpetrators behind an arson attack on a car belonging to the head of the psychiatric unit of Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison.

According to sources, the fire service was called shortly after 2.30 a.m. on Monday following reports that a car in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia was in flames.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to other cars. A subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to the head of the prison's psychiatric unit while a probe has now been launched to determine who the perpetrators might be.