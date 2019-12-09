Kosmas Xenakis | Athens | To March 28

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation presents an exhibition of works by the pioneering and multifaceted Romanian-born Greek artist Kosmas Xenakis (1925-84) at its cultural center in the Eynard Mansion. Titled “Butchers and Ram-Bearers,” this collection of paintings comes from a series he did on young butchers – as well as other scenes from day-to-day life in Athens during the 1940s – a motif that evolved into a central part of his later work. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eynard Mansion, 20 Agiou Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.323.4267, www.miet.gr