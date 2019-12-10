The rapid expansion of the short-term home rental market has so far been treated by the Greek state solely as a tax problem. However, tax dodging and unfair competition are not the only issues that this new trend entails.

The disruption of urban lifestyles is also apparent in the rise in the number of legal battles between private parties. A major public consultation with the aim of regulating the short-term rental market according to a tighter framework is long overdue. Authorities should not let this snowball into an avalanche of lawsuits.