Historic Aris Thessaloniki is once again left alone at the bottom of the Basket League table after its defeat at home to Panionios on Sunday and has sacked its coach.

In a desperate effort to change its fortune Aris announced on Monday the dismissal of Greece’s most experienced coach, Soulis Markopoulos, after the 86-80 loss at home to a spirited Panionios in a thrilling game at the Nick Galis Hall. Aris has just two wins in 10 games.

Local rival PAOK is not at all out of the woods either, as it is on a 3-7 record following its 71-67 home loss to improving AEK on Saturday.

Unexpectedly the third Thessaloniki club, Iraklis, has earned the bragging rights in the northern city, reaching a 5-5 record courtesy of an important 88-86 victory on Rhodes agains host Kolossos.

Runaway leader Panathinaikos had to work quite hard to beat complacency and Ifaistos Limnou on Monday. By eventually improving its game in the second half, it won 87-74 in Athens to open a three-point gap at the top with its 10-0 perfect record.

This is because Peristeri suffered its third defeat of the season, an impressive 100-95 triumph by Ionikos in Nikaia, that has allowed Promitheas to move back up to joint second with its 77-66 defeat of Lavrio in Patra.

Another important win belonged to the new boys of Larissa, who saw off visiting Rethymo 82-65. Larissa has moved off the bottom of the table and joined Rethymno and PAOK on a 3-7 record.