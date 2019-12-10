Serbian president heads delegation on Athens visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was heading a delegation of officials on a two-day visit to the Greek capital staring on Tuesday, which Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic earlier described as “very important.”

“This is the right moment for a strategic partnership agreement,” Dacic told Serbian broadcaster RTS in translated comments, adding that among other agreements laying down the two countries’ common positions on a range of regional issues, Vucic and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would be discussing a trilateral cooperation agreement that would include Cyprus.

Vucic and his delegation landed at Athens International Airport on Tuesday morning and were met at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament by Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, where the Serbian president laid a wreath.

Vucic was due to hold talks with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on the first day of his visit, before meeting with Mitsotakis.