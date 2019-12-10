FM speaks with Egypt's Shoukry after Pompeo meeting
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the phone on Monday night, according to diplomatic sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Tuesday.
The phone call was held after the Egyptian minister's meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.
No further details were provided on what was discussed during the phone call.