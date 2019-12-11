NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Moderate quake shakes Kea island

TAGS: Earthquake

Greek authorities say an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.1 has struck the Aegean island of Kea (Tzia) but no injuries or damage has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the earthquake occurred at 4.29 a.m. local time on Wednesday about 34 kilometers west of the island and at a depth of 144 kilometers. 

Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 