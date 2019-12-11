Moderate quake shakes Kea island

Greek authorities say an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.1 has struck the Aegean island of Kea (Tzia) but no injuries or damage has been reported.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the earthquake occurred at 4.29 a.m. local time on Wednesday about 34 kilometers west of the island and at a depth of 144 kilometers.



Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.