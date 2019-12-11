Dendias meets Serb counterpart

Athens and Belgrade wish to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas including the economy, transport, energy, tourism, culture and education.



The desire was expressed during a meeting between Greek Foreign Minister and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic on the sidelines of the third Greek-Serbian High-Level Cooperation Council on Wednesday.



The two ministers also discussed recent regional developments including tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and the European Union membership prospects of Balkan nations. Dendias reiterated Greece’s long-standing backing of Belgrade’s EU ambitions.



Dendias and Dacic also agreed to promote the creation of a three-party partnership involving Greece, Serbia and Cyprus, adding that a first trilateral meeting could take place as early as next year.