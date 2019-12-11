Turkey warns against attempts to violate continental shelf

Turkey has warned against any attempt to violate its purported continental shelf following a highly contentious agreement with the internationally-recognized government in Libya on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean reached last month.



In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the memorandum of understanding signed on November 27 complies with international law, as he illustrated a map depicting the purported new boundaries of Turkey’s continental shelf.



“Within our continental shelf, no one can conduct activity without our permission, if it happens, we will prevent it,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu agency.