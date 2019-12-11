Parliament set to adopt bill on voting rights of Greeks abroad

The plenary debate on an Interior Ministry bill that will allow Greeks abroad to exercise their voting rights from their place of residence began in Parliament on Wednesday.



Consensus is broad in the wake of discussions in the relevant parliamentary committees. The final vote is to be held late on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, as well as other political leaders, are expected to address Parliament.



According to the constitution, the provisions of the bill need to be backed by at least 200 deputies.



All parties, with the exception of MeRA25 which has said it will only vote in favor of certain articles, support the bill following the modifications made by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos. [ANA-MPA]