Elisabeth Leonskaja | Athens | December 14

After packing the Athens Concert Hall's biggest auditorium for three nights last year, celebrated pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja returns to complete the kaleidoscope of Schubert’s sonatas. This year’s first recital, on Saturday, December 14, opens with an early sonata composed in 1817, when Schubert was 20, followed by an unfinished sonata from April 1825, and closes with the masterly Sonata in C minor, which he wrote during the last months of his life. Leonskaja will be back on February 14 and again on March 11 to wrap up the cycle. Tickets cost 16 and 25 euros for Saturday's show or 38 and 60 euros for the three-concert series.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr