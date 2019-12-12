MRB poll places ruling party 12.3 points ahead of main opposition

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads by a wide 12.3 percent margin over main opposition SYRIZA in a poll conducted by MRB and published on Thursday.

Asked who they would vote if elections were held now, 36.8 percent of respondents said ND, versus 24.5 percent for SYRIZA.

Center-left KINAL follows with 7.7 percent, the Communist Party with 5.5 percent, far-right Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) with 4.3 percent, MeRA25 with 3.2 percent, neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 2.7 percent, far-left Andarsya 1.1 percent, while 2.9 percent of those questioned chose “other party.”

Another 11.3 percent responded with “don't know/no answer.”

Asked what are the five most important problems facing Greece, 52 percent said unemployment, followed by 40.5 pct for migration, 33.6 pct for healthcare, 33.4 pct for taxation and 30 pct for economic growth.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis secured a 40.9 percent in the question of who would make a better prime minister, versus 29.1 percent for SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras. Another 26.3 percent responded “neither.”

Responding to how possible is for some kind of incident to happen between Greece and Turkey, 59.2 percent said it is likely, while seven in 10 believe things will worsen on the so-called national issues.

Concerning the question of who should be appointed president of the republic, 44.8 percent of those asked said they would prefer incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos to remain in office for a second term, while 41.1 percent want a new person in the post.

If Pavlopoulos is not a candidate, respondents who provided an alternative name chose conservative former premier Costas Karamanlis (26 pct), conservative former premier Antonis Samaras (11.2 pct), conservative former foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis (8 pct), former socialist (PASOK) finance minister Evangelos Venizelos (5.9 pct) and former Maritime Affairs Commissioner and current Global Managing Director for Oceans at The Nature Conservancy Maria Damanaki (2 pct).

The poll was conducted between 27 November and 5 December.