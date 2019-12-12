Police arrest ATM gang that included minors

A gang that stole ATMs, making a profit of 240,000 euros over a period of seven months, has been unraveled by police who arrested eight people, including several minors, in the suburb of Aspropyrgos in Attica and the town of Aitoliko in western Greece.



The gang targeted cash machines at locations including hospitals and post offices, and after removing them would load them onto pickup trucks.



In addition to the ATMs, the gang, which was actively primarily in western Greece, stole a total of 17 cars, and committed dozens of robberies at gas stations, shops and homes.