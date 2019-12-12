ATHEX: PPC keeps bourse index in the black

Traders are betting that Public Power Corporation managers will present a very positive overview to analysts in a conference call on Monday, and took the utility’s stock to a new 30-month high on Thursday, when PPC shares ended 9.17 percent higher. That growth also helped prop up the benchmark of the local market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 885.21 points, adding 0.14 percent to Wednesday’s 883.96 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 0.14 percent to 2,231.84 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.11 percent.

The banks index collected just 0.08 percent, with National growing 0.78 percent and Alpha edging up 0.05 percent, as Piraeus gave up 0.92 percent and Eurobank shrank 0.11 percent.

OPAP advanced 2.18 percent to claim a fresh five-year high, Jumbo grabbed 1.96 and Lamda Development slumped 2.70 percent.

In total 40 stocks posted gains, 58 endured losses and 27 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 87.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.64 percent to 65.13 points.