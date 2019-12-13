Two banks, sandwich shop attacked overnight in Athens

Unknown assailants vandalized two banks and a sandwich shop on central Ethnikis Antistaseos Street in the eastern Athens district of Kaisariani in the early hours of Friday.

Police said that the vandals smashed windows and damaged the ATM machines at branches of Piraeus Bank and Eurobank, throwing a Molotov cocktail at the former and dousing the latter in a flammable liquid.

They also smashed windows at a branch of the popular sandwich and coffee chain Everest, and scattered flyers expressing solidarity with anti-government protesters in Chile opposing the rising cost of living and income inequality.

No arrests have been made over the incident, which is said to have occurred at around 2.40 p.m.