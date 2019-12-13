Macron reiterates solidarity with Greece, Cyprus

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated on Friday his country's solidarity with Greece and Cyprus against Turkish activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“As I did at the NATO Summit, we expressed yesterday our full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece given the Turkish provocation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he told a news conference in Brussels.

“I believe that solidarity between member states is absolutely crucial, so we are taking every useful step in this direction and will not give in to any kind of rpovocation.”

A two-day European Union leaders in Brussels on Friday ended with a declaration condemning the recent Ankara-Tripoli maritime border deal, which Greece says is invalid and without legal merit.