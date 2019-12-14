The truth is that there are Greek startups in the country that are thriving and have been able to raise capital. In fact, 10 startups managed to raise 130 million euros this year. The example of these dynamic businesses has to be promoted so that others can be encouraged to follow suit.

The Greek economy is in dire need of many such small and medium-sized initiatives if it is to finally gain momentum and grow after several years in the doldrums.

The undeniable truth is that this country’s economy would benefit immeasurably if the talent and knowledge that have been left untapped for a decade are finally extracted and utilized.