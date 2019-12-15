We usually express it as a wish. We say that foreign policy matters require maturity and calm. The prudence shown by political parties in the past few days is proof of how much the country can benefit when diplomacy is undisturbed by internal distractions. It is not, of course, a time for celebration. Greece, however, has achieved its first objective: to isolate Ankara and deprive it of any legitimate veneer. The difficult times ahead will require all the reserves of self-restraint the political system can muster.