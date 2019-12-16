Greek FM Dendias to meet UN chief in Geneva

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is on Monday to meet with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Geneva on Monday with talks expected to focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and hopes for the relaunch of efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

From Tuesday, Dendias is to launch a whistle-stop tour of diplomatic visits, starting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, continuing to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and continuing to Jordan on Thursday.

His talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, ministry sources said.