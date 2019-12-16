Police destroy explosive device outside precinct in Zografou

Members of the Greek Police's (ELAS) bomb disposal unit on Monday used a controlled explosion to destroy a homemade explosive device that was found outside a police precinct in Zografou, eastern Athens.

The device had been placed inside a metal pipe which was inside a box placed on a wall opposite the precinct.

One scenario being considered by ELAS's counter-terrorism department is that the mechanism had been planted outside the station during the night but failed to detonate as it had been incorrectly wired.