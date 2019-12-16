NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Priest, policeman arrested for insurance fraud

TAGS: Crime

A priest and a law enforcement official have been arrested on insurance fraud charges, police said on Monday.

The arrests reportedly took place on Friday in a region of Western Greece. According to the investigation, the priest had falsely reported the theft of vehicle parts, at the behest of the arrested police officer, in order to obtain financial compensation from an insurance company.

It also emerged that the two detainees had been involved in three other related cases in the past.

 

