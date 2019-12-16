Dendias tells Guterres Turkey-Libya MoU is 'non-existent'

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Greece considers the maritime border deal signed between Turkey and Libya as “non-existent” as they were signed by a government that "had no such authorization."

Dendias, who met for talks with Guterres in Geneva, said he explained Greece's position on the issue and outlined the dangers on the region posed by Turkish views on maritime law.

“We discussed the issue of the two memoranda signed between Turkey and the government of Tripoli,” he said, adding that Gutteres responded that the issue will be examined by the UN's legal services.

Talks also focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and hopes for the relaunch of efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

As of Tuesday, Dendias will begin a series of tours in the Middle East, visiting Saudi Arabia (Dec. 17), United Arab Emirates (Dec. 18) and Jordan (Dec. 19). On all visits, he is expected to discuss bilateral issues and developments in significant regional issues.