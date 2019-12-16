Tensions in Greek-Turkish relations may influence Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' choice for President of the Republic by selecting a politician, instead of a non-political figure, sources close to the premier have said.



The final choice of candidate is expected to be announced near the end of January 2020.



According to the sources, the next president should be “in coordination” with Mitsotakis on national issues and be in a position to support them adequately abroad.



At the same time the selected candidate should not be linked with the economic crisis of the past decade and enjoy the support of opposition parties.



The five-year term term of the incumbent, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, expires in March 2020, but the new head of state must be selected on or before February next year.



Pavlopoulos was nominated and elected in 2015 by the then ruling SYRIZA-ANEL coalition.