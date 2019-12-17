Greek FM kicks off Middle East tour in Saudi Arabia

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was kicking off a tour of the Middle East with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in a bid to address developments in the Eastern Mediterranean following Turkey’s maritime border agreement with the Tripoli-based government in Libya, as well as to discuss bilateral ties.

In the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Dendias is scheduled to meet first with Shura Council Speaker Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al ash-Sheikh and then with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, before holding talks with his counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and other state officials.



After Saudi Arabia, the Greek foreign minister will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and Jordan the day after that.

