Police clear anarchist squat in northern Athens

Police clearing an illegal squat in the leafy northern Athens suburb of Maroussi on Tuesday morning discovered a stash of motorcycle helmets, wooden poles, fire extinguishers and other paraphernalia customarily used by anti-establishment protesters in clashes with the police.

The operation to vacate the building on the corner of Solonos and Dionysiou streets ended at around 11 a.m. after officers secured the building, which was not inhabited at the time of the early morning raid.

The former country villa has been under occupation by anarchists since 2010. Its evacuation is part of a pledge by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to clear 15 such anarchist-run squats in different parts of the Greek capital by the end of the year.