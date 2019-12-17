Two arrests made over attacks on Golden Dawn offices

Counterterrorism officers in Athens have arrested two men, aged 35 and 36 respectively, in connection with at least two makeshift bomb attacks on offices belonging to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party earlier this year.

Police said the suspects have been linked to a November 1 attack on Golden Dawn’s office on Deligianni Street in downtown Athens as well as to an earlier similar incident on May 23 in the west Attica area of Acharnes. Both attacks used makeshift explosives that damaged the premises but did not cause any injuries.



The suspects, who are both Greek, are also being questioned for a possible connection to four more attacks on Golden Dawn offices and officials, which were claimed by different groups with similar names inspired by victims of Golden Dawn supporters, like slain rapper Pavlos Fyssas and Pakistani laborer Sahzat Luqman.



The two suspects have been given until Thursday to prepare for their arraignment.