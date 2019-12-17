Senior executives of Greek jeweler Folli Follie prosecuted

A prosecutor has indicted 16 executives of Greek jeweler Folli Follie including its founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son George Koutsolioutsos.



The criminal prosecution includes allegations of running a criminal organization, forgery and stock manipulation involving members of the Koutsolioutsos family.



The case relates to the period from 2009 to the first quarter of 2018, when the defendants are alleged to have forged bank statements that were then used to write inaccurate balance sheets.



Among those also indicted are executives of the Group’s subsidiary in Asia, as well as the Greek financial director of the company.



Earlier Tuesday, the company said that George Koutsolioutsos has resigned from the company’s board.