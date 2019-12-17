Lamda raises 650 million euros in rights issue

Lamda Development raised 650 million euros via a rights issue to help finance part of a landmark project at Athens’ former Elliniko airport, it said on Tuesday.



Lamda, controlled by the Latsis family, announced the cash call in October to help fund a 8-billion-euro plan to turn Elliniko into a complex of luxury homes, hotels, offices and a casino.



The equity sale was oversubscribed by 1.1 times with 99 percent of it covered by investors who exercised their preemptive rights, Lamda said in a bourse filing.



[Reuters]