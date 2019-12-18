The main opposition SYRIZA party likes to accuse the conservative government of slandering the country’s unionists.



However, if there is one thing that has really tarnished the image of unionism, that’s the chaos in the streets of the capital on Tuesday following the controversial decision by 25 Athens metro employees to go on strike and shut down the urban transportation service in protest at the transfer of 21 workers from their regular posts to other positions where there are staff shortages.

There is no longer any excuse for inertia. On the contrary, there is a strong social majority who will no longer tolerate the usurpation of public services by spoiled unions.