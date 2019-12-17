ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips lead rise

The stocks of former state companies gave the main index of the Greek bourse a major push on Tuesday while the banks’ index stayed put. The benchmark rebounded within range of the 900-point level, with daily turnover rising above 100 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 894.49 points, adding 1.56 percent to Monday’s 880.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.13 percent to 2,245.20 points.

ADMIE Holdings soared 7.27 percent, Public Power Corporation jumped 5.96 percent, Lamda Development grew 4.79 percent, OPAP gaming company earned 4.59 percent, Aegean Air rose 2.84 percent, Mytilineos increased 2.80 percent and Titan Cement augmented 2.53 percent. Hellenic Petroleum lost 1.19 percent and Coca-Cola HBC eased 0.84 percent.

In total 66 stocks saw gains, 31 took losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 15 sessions, amounting to 102.2 million euros, up from Monday’s 63.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.34 percent to 65.53 points.