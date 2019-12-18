Ankara slams Washington over threats to remove it from F-35 program

Ankara has criticized Washington over threats to remove it from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program for purchasing the S-400 advanced missile defenses from Russia.



“We remind once more that the language of threats and sanctions will never dissuade Turkey from resolutely taking steps to ensure its national security,” a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.



“No one should doubt that necessary measures will be taken against these initiatives targeting Turkey,” it said.



The US says the S-400s are incompatible with Western defenses and that Russia would gain information about the jets through deployment of the systems.