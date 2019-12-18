Woman arrested in Kalamata after baby is found in trash

A baby believed to be only a few days old was found abandoned in a semi-buried waste container in the southwestern city of Kalamata on Wednesday morning, and a 25-year-old Georgian woman, believed to be its mother, was arrested a few hours later.

Reports said the baby boy, who had been placed inside a paper bag, was found at around 6.40 a.m. by a woman who heard crying as she was about to throw garbage into the bin.



The woman called the police and the baby was taken to Kalamata General Hospital for treatment. He was reportedly in a stable condition and expected to survive.



According to the local mayor, Thanassis Vassilopoulos, the infant was lucky as the morning trash collection in the area, which usually starts at 5 a.m., was delayed due to a problem with the trash truck.