Greek bonds buck eurozone trend

Eurozone bond yields rose on Wednesday after more upbeat European economic data helped offset some of the anxiety about a new Brexit cliff-edge that boosted demand for safe-haven government debt a day earlier.



Investors have been dumping eurozone government debt for riskier assets in recent weeks on signs the economy is rebounding and in anticipation of an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.



Greece was the exception, with its 10-year yield down eight basis points as it considers repaying more expensive International Monetary Fund loans ahead of next year to convince official lenders to lower its post-bailout fiscal targets.



