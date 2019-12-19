Man found dead in house fire in northern Athens

A 68-year-old homeless man was found dead in a house in the northern suburb of Halandri in Athens which caught fire on Wednesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

The fire service’s investigative division believe the blaze likely started from the candles the man had lit to keep warm in the house where he found refuge.

Fire fighters said the old building, located on Ipatis street, was filled with litter collected by the homeless man.

They said the victim had suffered leg burns.

According to a relative, the homeless man suffered from serious health issues and an autopsy is expected to shed light into the exact cause of death.