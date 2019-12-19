Six in 10 worried about recent spike in Greece-Turkey tensions, poll shows

Sixty percent of Greeks are concerned about a recent spike in tensions between Athens and Ankara, amid a barrage of Turkish transgressions in the region and the recent signing of a maritime zone deal between Turkey and Libya, according to a new opinion poll carried out by Pulse for Skai.



Concern about Turkish aggression is particularly high among supporters of the Movement for Change (KINAL), with 75 percent saying they are worried, followed by 68 percent of conservative New Democracy voters and 53 percent of leftist SYRIZA supporters.



According to the same poll, ND has consolidated its lead over SYRIZA with a 13 percentage point difference.



Asked who they would vote for if elections were held now, 38 percent said ND compared to 25 percent for SYRIZA.

