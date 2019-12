The technical capabilities of the MQ-9 Guardian drone were demonstrated Thursday at the Larissa air base. Manufactured by US firm General Atomic Aeronautical Systems, the MQ-9 can fly for more than 40 hours, has a thermal camera and a daytime camera and a radar range of 250 km. Last week Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said Greece is to acquire three drones from the US with surveillance capabilities ranging as far as Libya. [ANA-MPA]