The creation of Pfizer’s digital hub in Thessaloniki is proceeding fast, with the digital innovation center soon set to join the multinational pharmaceutical company’s network of such hubs around the world.

The plan provides for the creation of 200 jobs of high specialization in the domains of artificial intelligence, big data analytics etc. Sources say that the digital hub will be ready in September 2020, but the first few hirings will be made in February or March, for the commissioning of some 40 people. The full staff of 200 is expected to have been hired by end-2021.

Officials working on this investment say there are two candidate buildings to host the innovation center: The first is near Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport, and the other is near the city’s old port.

The procedures for finding the appropriate building will probably be completed next month, while a team of officials has already undertaken the risk assessment for each building.

The company has also located another building, of about 600 square meters, that will be ready in March to temporarily host the first employees.