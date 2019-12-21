Edith Piaf: The Show | Athens | December 21 & 22

Jil Aigrot, who provided the mesmerizing vocals for the the awarding-winning 2007 film “La Vie en Rose,” about the life of French singer Edith Piaf, returns to Athens with her tribute show to the legendary chanteuse. “Edith Piaf: The Show,” an audiovisual production featuring unforgettable songs including “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, Je ne Regrette Rien” and “La Foule,” will be on stage at Gazarte in Gazi. Tickets, which start from 15 euros, are available at viva.gr and shows start at 10 p.m. on December 21 and 8.30 p.m. on December 22.



Gazarte Main Stage, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr