ATHEX: Stock losses take bite out of weekly gains

Stocks suffered a day of losses at the Athens Stock Exchange on Friday, with just a handful of sessions left till the end of the year for traders to complete their window dressing, but the benchmark didn’t lose all its weekly gains, posting an increase of 0.11 percent compared to the previous Friday.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 892.06 points, shedding 1.19 percent from Thursday’s 902.78 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also contracted 1.19 percent to 2,235.75 points.



The banks index dropped 0.95 percent, with Piraeus falling 3.40 percent and National conceding 2.45 percent, while Eurobank advanced 1.21 on the back of its deal with doValue for the concession of its bad-loan management subsidiary FPS and its nonperforming exposures portfolio.

OPAP sank 4.47 percent and GEK Terna gave up 3.49 percent, as Fourlis Holdings collected 1.92 percent.

In total 45 stocks enjoyed gains, 65 took losses and 24 stayed unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last 18 sessions, amounting to 118.9 million euros, up from Thursday’s 82.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.37 percent to 65.54 points.